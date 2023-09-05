The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (12-4) will make his 29th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 30 6.0 4 2 2 7 2 at Rays Aug. 25 7.2 3 2 1 11 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 4.0 7 6 6 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 138 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .272/.340/.465 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .261/.388/.619 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 73 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .232/.318/.443 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.