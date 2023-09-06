Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Aaron Judge (.325 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his last game against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 65 walks.
- In 51 of 84 games this year (60.7%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- In 25 games this season, he has homered (29.8%, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (48 of 84), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.303
|.348
|OBP
|.440
|.531
|SLG
|.710
|17
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|53/29
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
