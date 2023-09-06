Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .205.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.4%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (24.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (31 of 86), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.4% of his games this season (33 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.207
|AVG
|.204
|.277
|OBP
|.285
|.453
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|43/14
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
