Yankees vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (69-69) versus the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 6.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 43 out of the 78 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.
- This season New York has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored 587 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 31
|@ Tigers
|L 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Matt Manning
|September 1
|@ Astros
|W 6-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Justin Verlander
|September 2
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|September 3
|@ Astros
|W 6-1
|Michael King vs Cristian Javier
|September 5
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Alex Faedo
|September 6
|Tigers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Matt Manning
|September 7
|Tigers
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 8
|Brewers
|-
|Luis Severino vs TBA
|September 9
|Brewers
|-
|Michael King vs Wade Miley
|September 10
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Corbin Burnes
|September 11
|@ Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
