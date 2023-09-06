Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (69-69) versus the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 6.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 43 out of the 78 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 587 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).

Yankees Schedule