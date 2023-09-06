Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The New York Yankees (69-69) will attempt to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they host the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).
Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.51 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-8) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.340 in 28 games this season.
- He has four quality starts in 27 chances this season.
- Schmidt has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Tigers
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.378) and 139 home runs.
- The Tigers have gone 6-for-20 with a home run and three RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
- Manning is seeking his fourth straight quality start.
- Manning is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run intact.
Matt Manning vs. Yankees
- He meets a Yankees offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 587 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .404 slugging percentage (19th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 199 home runs (fifth in the league).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Manning has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .118.
