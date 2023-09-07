Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .267 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 66 walks.

Judge has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of them.

In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (29.4%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).

Judge has driven home a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 49 games this season (57.6%), including 14 multi-run games (16.5%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .232 AVG .303 .355 OBP .440 .536 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 53/30 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings