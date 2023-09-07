Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .267 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 66 walks.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of them.
- In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (29.4%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Judge has driven home a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 49 games this season (57.6%), including 14 multi-run games (16.5%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.232
|AVG
|.303
|.355
|OBP
|.440
|.536
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|53/30
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
