A win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Detroit Lions is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 PM ET (at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game. The Lions owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380.0 yards per game), but they ranked worst on defense (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Lions vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-4.5) Under (53.5) Chiefs 30, Lions 22

Place your bets on the Chiefs-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Chiefs had an ATS record of 5-9 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.

A total of eight Kansas City games last season went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 3.8 more than the average point total for Chiefs games a year ago.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Lions Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Lions.

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions were 3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Detroit and its opponent combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 4.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Lions games last season (49.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs vs. Lions 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.