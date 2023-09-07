Damien Harris, who is currently the 40th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (119th overall), posted 73.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 44th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills RB.

Damien Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.90 110.82 - Overall Rank 175 108 119 Position Rank 43 37 40

Damien Harris 2022 Stats

On 106 attempts last year, Harris amassed 462 yards rushing for 27.2 yards per game, with three TDs.

In Week 2 last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris posted a season-high of 14.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 15 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 versus the Chicago Bears -- Harris accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 8 yards.

Damien Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 5.8 9 48 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 14.7 15 71 1 0 Week 3 Ravens 10.6 11 41 1 0 Week 4 @Packers 14.4 18 86 1 0 Week 5 Lions 1.2 4 11 0 0 Week 7 Bears 1.0 3 8 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 5.2 11 37 0 0 Week 11 Jets 9.3 8 65 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1.6 5 16 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 4.9 9 31 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 5.2 13 48 0 0

