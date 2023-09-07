Dawson Knox 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 14th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (128th overall), Dawson Knox put up 87.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him eighth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills TE later on in this article.
Is Knox on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Dawson Knox Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|87.70
|68.69
|-
|Overall Rank
|154
|215
|128
|Position Rank
|9
|20
|14
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Dawson Knox 2022 Stats
- Knox's stat line last year featured 48 catches for 517 yards and six TDs, averaging 32.3 yards per game on 65 targets.
- Knox accumulated 15.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 98 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins.
Rep Knox and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dawson Knox 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|4.1
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|2.5
|4
|4
|25
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|4.0
|6
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|9.7
|3
|3
|37
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|7.0
|3
|2
|10
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2.5
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|5.7
|6
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|7.0
|7
|7
|70
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|1.7
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|10.1
|7
|4
|41
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|15.8
|8
|6
|98
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|9.8
|5
|3
|38
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|7.3
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|8.0
|5
|3
|20
|1
|Divisional
|Bengals
|6.5
|7
|5
|65
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.