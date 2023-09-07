DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 80 of 117 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 32 games this year (27.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.0%).

In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .256 AVG .231 .346 OBP .301 .431 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 56/26 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings