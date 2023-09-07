DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 80 of 117 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 32 games this year (27.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.0%).
- In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.3%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.346
|OBP
|.301
|.431
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|56/26
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (10-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
