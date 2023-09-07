The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .195 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .203.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (19.5%).

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.9%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .203 AVG .204 .276 OBP .285 .444 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 44/15 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings