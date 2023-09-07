On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (140) this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this season (44.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 63 .277 AVG .268 .353 OBP .327 .492 SLG .437 26 XBH 23 15 HR 9 36 RBI 25 43/31 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings