Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (140) this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this season (44.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|63
|.277
|AVG
|.268
|.353
|OBP
|.327
|.492
|SLG
|.437
|26
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|25
|43/31
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
