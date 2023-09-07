With an average draft position that ranks him 85th at his position (248th overall), Khalil Shakir has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 24.1 fantasy points, which ranked him 120th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Buffalo Bills WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Khalil Shakir Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 24.10 63.62 - Overall Rank 321 228 248 Position Rank 123 87 85

Khalil Shakir 2022 Stats

Shakir contributed with 161 receiving yards on 10 catches (on 20 targets) and one touchdown last season. He averaged 10.1 receiving yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Shakir accumulated 13.5 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 75 yards and one touchdown.

Khalil Shakir 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 5 Steelers 13.5 5 3 75 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 1.4 2 1 14 0 Week 8 Packers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 14 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 2.5 1 1 5 0 Week 18 Patriots 2.8 2 1 28 0 Wild Card Dolphins 5.1 5 3 51 0 Divisional Bengals 4.0 2 2 40 0

