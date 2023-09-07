Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 31 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

In 49.3% of his games this season (36 of 73), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

In 20 games this year (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .216 AVG .231 .264 OBP .266 .464 SLG .355 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 36/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings