Following a campaign in which he recorded 12.5 fantasy points (98th among RBs), the Buffalo Bills' Latavius Murray is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 70th running back off the board this summer (277th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Latavius Murray Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 127.20 37.81 - Overall Rank 92 309 277 Position Rank 29 85 70

Latavius Murray 2022 Stats

In the running game, Murray amassed 57 yards rushing on 11 attempts (19.0 yards per game) with one TD last season.

Murray accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 130 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Murray posted a season-low 3.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 8 carries, 32 yards.

Latavius Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 4 Vikings 12.5 11 57 1 0 Week 6 @Chargers 6.4 15 66 0 0 Week 7 Jets 8.3 8 24 1 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 11.9 14 46 1 0 Week 10 @Titans 4.7 9 24 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 13.2 17 49 1 0 Week 12 @Panthers 9.8 13 92 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 6.1 17 47 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 3.1 8 32 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 20.2 24 130 1 0 Week 16 @Rams 6.0 8 34 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7.2 12 56 0 0 Week 18 Chargers 17.8 15 103 1 0

