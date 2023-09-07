Latavius Murray 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he recorded 12.5 fantasy points (98th among RBs), the Buffalo Bills' Latavius Murray is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 70th running back off the board this summer (277th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Latavius Murray Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|127.20
|37.81
|-
|Overall Rank
|92
|309
|277
|Position Rank
|29
|85
|70
Latavius Murray 2022 Stats
- In the running game, Murray amassed 57 yards rushing on 11 attempts (19.0 yards per game) with one TD last season.
- Murray accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 130 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.
- In Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Murray posted a season-low 3.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 8 carries, 32 yards.
Latavius Murray 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Vikings
|12.5
|11
|57
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|6.4
|15
|66
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|8.3
|8
|24
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|11.9
|14
|46
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|4.7
|9
|24
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|13.2
|17
|49
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|9.8
|13
|92
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|6.1
|17
|47
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|3.1
|8
|32
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|20.2
|24
|130
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|6.0
|8
|34
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|7.2
|12
|56
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|17.8
|15
|103
|1
|0
