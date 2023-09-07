Liberty vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 7
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.1) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (31-7) host the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES App.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-900
|+600
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1000
|+625
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-13.5)
|160.5
|-1000
|+550
Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sparks are 19-14-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Liberty games have hit the over 20 out of 37 times this season.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total 15 out of 38 times this year.
