On Thursday, September 7, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.1) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (31-7) host the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES App.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video and YES App
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-13.5) 160.5 -1000 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sparks are 19-14-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Liberty games have hit the over 20 out of 37 times this season.
  • Sparks games have gone over the point total 15 out of 38 times this year.

