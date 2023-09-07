The New York Yankees (70-69) aim to sweep the Detroit Tigers (63-76) on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, beginning at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-4, 5.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA).

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 5.70 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts, Rodon has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.

Rodriguez has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Rodriguez will look to secure his 18th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

