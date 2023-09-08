Aaron Judge vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 66 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (29.1%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (38.4%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (17.4%).
- In 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.226
|AVG
|.303
|.348
|OBP
|.440
|.523
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|54/30
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.