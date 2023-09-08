On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks.

LeMahieu enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has homered in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (5.9%).

In 33.9% of his games this year (40 of 118), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .257 AVG .231 .348 OBP .301 .430 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 56/27 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings