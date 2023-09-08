Giancarlo Stanton vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (.175 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Stanton has recorded a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 88), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 31 games this year (35.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.199
|AVG
|.204
|.276
|OBP
|.285
|.436
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|46/16
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
