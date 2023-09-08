On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (.175 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Stanton has recorded a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.0%).

He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 88), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 31 games this year (35.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .199 AVG .204 .276 OBP .285 .436 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 46/16 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings