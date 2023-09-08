The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.235 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .173 with four doubles and nine walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in eight of 33 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .180 AVG .167 .268 OBP .274 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings