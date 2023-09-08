Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 34 of 75 games this year (45.3%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.3%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (32.0%), including three multi-run games (4.0%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.194
|AVG
|.223
|.231
|OBP
|.314
|.311
|SLG
|.289
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|24/4
|K/BB
|31/16
|3
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
