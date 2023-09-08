CAA foes meet when the Rhode Island Rams (0-1) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) play on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Meade Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Rhode Island ranks 27th in the FCS with 35.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 90th in points allowed (424.0 points allowed per contest). Stony Brook's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 559.0 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 55th with 327.0 total yards per contest.

Stony Brook vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

Stony Brook vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Stony Brook Rhode Island 327.0 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520.0 (15th) 559.0 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.0 (64th) 164.0 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.0 (68th) 163.0 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.0 (3rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has put up 163 passing yards, or 163.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 35% of his passes.

Johnny Martin III has rushed eight times for 63 yards.

Roland Dempster has collected 50 yards (on 10 carries) with one touchdown.

Jayce Freeman paces his team with 62 receiving yards on five catches.

Jayden Cook has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 40 yards (40.0 yards per game) this year.

Anthony Johnson's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 31 yards.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has thrown for 408 yards (408.0 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 60% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 17 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Deon Silas has 50 rushing yards on 10 carries.

This season, Gabe Sloat has carried the ball eight times for 35 yards (35.0 per game), while also racking up 47 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Marquis Buchanan's team-leading 101 yards as a receiver have come on two receptions (out of four targets) with one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers has put up a 99-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on seven targets.

Darius Savedge has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six receptions for 88 yards, an average of 88.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

