Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 80 total times this season. They've gone 44-36 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 39-29 record (winning 57.4% of its games).

The Yankees have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 139 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-69-7).

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-34 32-36 28-22 42-48 55-59 15-11

