How to Watch the Yankees vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 201 total home runs.
- New York ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
- New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (594 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.231).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Severino is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.
- Severino will look to pick up his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|W 6-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alex Faedo
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-3
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Colin Rea
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
|9/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|James Paxton
|9/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Tanner Houck
