Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 201 total home runs.

New York ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (594 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.231).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Severino is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Severino will look to pick up his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros W 6-1 Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - - 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón James Paxton 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino Tanner Houck

