The New York Yankees (70-70) host the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) to start a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Yankees are on the back of a series victory over the Tigers, and the Brewers a series loss to the Pirates.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (4-8, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (5-5, 5.07 ERA).

Yankees vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.75 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-5, 5.07 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (4-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 6.75 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Severino has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 33-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.

Rea heads into the outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this game.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

