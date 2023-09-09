The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .265 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 68 walks.

In 60.9% of his games this year (53 of 87), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 25 games this season, he has homered (28.7%, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish).

Judge has driven in a run in 33 games this year (37.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50 of 87 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .229 AVG .303 .356 OBP .440 .522 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 55/32 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings