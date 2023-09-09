Aaron Judge vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .265 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 68 walks.
- In 60.9% of his games this year (53 of 87), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 25 games this season, he has homered (28.7%, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Judge has driven in a run in 33 games this year (37.9%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 87 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.229
|AVG
|.303
|.356
|OBP
|.440
|.522
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|55/32
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
