The Army Black Knights (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michie Stadium.

While Army ranks 56th in total defense with 299.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 24th-worst (283.0 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Delaware State is compiling 11.0 points per contest (87th-ranked). It ranks 42nd in the FCS defensively (22.0 points surrendered per game).

Army vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Army Delaware State 283.0 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.0 (107th) 299.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 176.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.0 (105th) 107.0 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.0 (90th) 5 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army so far this season. He has 121 passing yards, completing 45.5% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 67 yards (67.0 ypg) on 23 carries.

Ay'Juan Marshall has rushed for 43 yards (43.0 per game) on two carries, while also checking in with 24 yards in the passing game (on one catch).

Liam Fortner's team-high 53 yards as a receiver have come on one catches (out of one targets).

Isaiah Alston has caught three passes for 47 yards (47.0 yards per game) this year.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has been a dual threat for Delaware State this season. He has 99 passing yards (99.0 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 18 yards (18.0 ypg) on eight carries.

Marquis Gillis has rushed eight times for 46 yards.

Jordan Hull has hauled in 50 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season.

EJ Core has put up a 20-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Nyghee Lolley's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 17 yards (17.0 ypg).

