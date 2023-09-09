The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, facing the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Fordham matchup.

Buffalo vs. Fordham Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Fordham Moneyline
BetMGM Buffalo (-23.5) 54.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Buffalo (-23.5) 55.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Buffalo (-23.5) 56.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 2 Odds

Buffalo vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

