Our projection model predicts the Villanova Wildcats will defeat the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Villanova Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Colgate vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-17.1) 52.8 Villanova 35, Colgate 18

Raiders vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 38.0 10.0 -- -- 38.0 10.0 Colgate 0.0 65.0 -- -- 0.0 65.0

