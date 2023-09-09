The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) go on the road to square off against the Colgate Raiders (0-1) at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, Villanova ranks 30th in the FCS with 412 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 34th in total defense (284 yards allowed per contest). This season has been rough for Colgate on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 0 points per game (11th-worst) and allowing 65 points per game (ninth-worst).

Colgate vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Colgate vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Colgate Villanova 106 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412 (39th) 677 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (32nd) 54 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (8th) 52 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128 (92nd) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has 29 passing yards, or 29 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes.

Jaedon Henry is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 34 yards, or 34 per game.

Chris Gee has racked up nine carries and totaled 25 yards.

Winston Moore's 19 receiving yards (19 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions on four targets.

Max Hurleman has caught two passes and compiled 9 receiving yards (9 per game).

Reed Swanson's one target has resulted in one catch for 9 yards.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has recorded 119 yards (119 ypg) on 13-of-23 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Jackson has 144 rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.

This season, DeeWil Barlee has carried the ball 11 times for 102 yards (102 per game) and one touchdown.

Rayjoun Pringle's team-leading 40 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of zero targets) with two touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has grabbed two passes while averaging 25 yards per game.

TD Ayo-Durojaiye has a total of 22 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws.

