DJ LeMahieu vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 81 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.253
|AVG
|.231
|.347
|OBP
|.301
|.424
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|57/28
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (7-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.