The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) host the FCS Fordham Rams on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Fordham matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fordham vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Fordham Moneyline
BetMGM Buffalo (-23.5) 54.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Buffalo (-23.5) 55.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Buffalo (-23.5) 56.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 2 Odds

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.