Giancarlo Stanton vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .175 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .201.
- In 48 of 88 games this year (54.5%) Stanton has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has homered in 21 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.199
|AVG
|.204
|.276
|OBP
|.285
|.436
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|46/16
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
