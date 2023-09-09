Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .175 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .201.

In 48 of 88 games this year (54.5%) Stanton has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has homered in 21 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .199 AVG .204 .276 OBP .285 .436 SLG .443 15 XBH 18 11 HR 11 27 RBI 28 46/16 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings