On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 142 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .468.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Torres has picked up a hit in 98 of 137 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.

Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (17.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 42 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (44.5%), including 15 multi-run games (10.9%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 63 .277 AVG .268 .353 OBP .327 .498 SLG .437 27 XBH 23 16 HR 9 37 RBI 25 44/32 K/BB 39/22 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings