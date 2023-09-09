On Saturday, Kyle Higashioka (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Wade Miley TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .222.

Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (36 of 74), with multiple hits nine times (12.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven in a run in 27 games this year (36.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%).

In 20 games this season (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .210 AVG .231 .264 OBP .266 .450 SLG .355 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 31/8 K/BB 36/6 0 SB 0

