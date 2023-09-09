Kyle Higashioka vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kyle Higashioka (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .222.
- Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (36 of 74), with multiple hits nine times (12.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 27 games this year (36.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
- In 20 games this season (27.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.210
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.266
|.450
|SLG
|.355
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
