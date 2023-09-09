Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Bryant Bulldogs and LIU Post Pioneers square off at 6:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulldogs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

LIU Post vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-16.4) 62.7 Bryant 40, LIU Post 23

Week 2 NEC Predictions

Pioneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bryant 14.0 44.0 -- -- 14.0 44.0 LIU Post 10.0 27.0 -- -- 10.0 27.0

