LIU Post vs. Bryant Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Bryant Bulldogs and LIU Post Pioneers square off at 6:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulldogs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
LIU Post vs. Bryant Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Bryant (-16.4)
|62.7
|Bryant 40, LIU Post 23
Pioneers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bryant
|14.0
|44.0
|--
|--
|14.0
|44.0
|LIU Post
|10.0
|27.0
|--
|--
|10.0
|27.0
