On Saturday, Oswald Peraza (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .176 with five doubles and nine walks.

In 15 of 34 games this year (44.1%), Peraza has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.

In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .185 AVG .167 .267 OBP .274 .222 SLG .222 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings