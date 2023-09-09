Oswald Peraza vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Oswald Peraza (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .176 with five doubles and nine walks.
- In 15 of 34 games this year (44.1%), Peraza has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.
- In eight games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.185
|AVG
|.167
|.267
|OBP
|.274
|.222
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
