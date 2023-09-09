The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) visit the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Syracuse has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (65.0 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0.0 points allowed per game). Western Michigan's offense has been thriving, posting 509.0 total yards per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 48th by surrendering 281.0 total yards per game.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Syracuse Western Michigan 677.0 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.0 (35th) 106.0 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (44th) 271.0 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.0 (7th) 406.0 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.0 (99th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 257 yards (257.0 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 75% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 40 rushing yards on eight carries.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 107 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Ike Daniels has collected 63 yards on 11 carries.

Umari Hatcher's 105 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled four catches and one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has hauled in three passes while averaging 71.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has a total of 65 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has thrown for 170 yards on 69.2% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 36 yards .

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 194 yards on 30 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 73 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack paces his team with 54 receiving yards on four catches.

Malique Dieudonne has caught two passes and compiled 24 receiving yards (24.0 per game).

Jehlani Galloway's six targets have resulted in four receptions for 23 yards.

