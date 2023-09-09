Syracuse vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) will look to upset the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network Extra
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1100
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|56.5
|-1800
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|55.5
|-2800
|+1160
|PointsBet
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Syracuse (-23)
|-
|-
|-
Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
