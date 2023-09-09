The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) will look to upset the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

