The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) will look to upset the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network Extra
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-23.5) 56.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Syracuse (-23.5) 56.5 -1800 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Syracuse (-23.5) 55.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Syracuse (-23.5) - -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Syracuse (-23) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

