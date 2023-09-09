The Navy Midshipmen (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

While Navy ranks 107th in total defense with 444.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking third-worst (169.0 yards per game). In terms of points scored Wagner ranks 71st in the FCS (16.0 points per game), and it is 101st on the other side of the ball (46.0 points allowed per contest).

Wagner vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Wagner vs. Navy Key Statistics

Wagner Navy 432.0 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.0 (131st) 513.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (95th) 88.0 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.0 (86th) 344.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.0 (131st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has recored 334 passing yards, or 334.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with one interception.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has rushed nine times for 61 yards.

Rickey Spruill has been given five carries and totaled 12 yards while also gaining 17 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Trevor Shorter has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 131 (131.0 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Guenson Alexis has put up a 78-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Jaylen Bonelli's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 42 yards (42.0 ypg).

Navy Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Alex Tecza, has carried the ball eight times for 38 yards (38.0 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 2 receiving yards on one catch.

Dabe Fofana has racked up 32 yards on 16 carries.

Brandon Chatman has hauled in two catches for 41 yards (41.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

