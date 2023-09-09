Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (70-71) and Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on September 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (4-5) to the mound, while Wade Miley (7-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 44, or 54.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has entered 41 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 28-13 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 596 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule