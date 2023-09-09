How to Watch the Yankees vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Gleyber Torres to the plate against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 202 total home runs.
- New York's .403 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (596 total).
- The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York's 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael King (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|W 6-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alex Faedo
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-3
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Colin Rea
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Corbin Burnes
|9/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|James Paxton
|9/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Chris Sale
