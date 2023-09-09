Yuka Saso is part of the field at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Saso at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to pick up the win this weekend.

Yuka Saso Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Saso has finished below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Saso has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Saso has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -6 273 0 18 3 8 $1.9M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Saso finished 33rd in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Saso has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,578 yards, 63 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 27th percentile of the field.

Saso was better than 70% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Saso carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Saso carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Saso recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Saso's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Saso finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Saso fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

