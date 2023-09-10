Aaron Judge vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Judge has recorded a hit in 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 28.4% of his games in 2023 (25 of 88), and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (56.8%), including 14 multi-run games (15.9%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.230
|AVG
|.303
|.357
|OBP
|.440
|.516
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|55/33
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes will look for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 21st, 1.094 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
