The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (32 of 120), with two or more RBI seven times (5.8%).

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .248 AVG .231 .340 OBP .301 .414 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 58/28 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings