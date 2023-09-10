Giancarlo Stanton vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- hitting .175 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 48 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.194
|AVG
|.204
|.270
|OBP
|.285
|.425
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|28
|48/16
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
