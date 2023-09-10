Giancarlo Stanton -- hitting .175 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is hitting .199 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Stanton has picked up a hit in 48 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Stanton has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 34 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.194 AVG .204
.270 OBP .285
.425 SLG .443
15 XBH 18
11 HR 11
27 RBI 28
48/16 K/BB 55/18
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
