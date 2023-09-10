Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersSeptember 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 1, when he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .247.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.4% of them.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.7% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Brewers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .237 AVG .256 .292 OBP .328 .359 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings