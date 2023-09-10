The New York Liberty (32-7) will host the Washington Mystics (18-21) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-11.8)

Computer Predicted Total: 166

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 18-20-0 this year.

New York has seen 21 of its 38 games go over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Liberty are thriving on both offense and defense, as they rank second-best in the league in points scored (89.3 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

New York has been getting things done in terms of rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in boards per game (37.9) and third-best in boards allowed per contest (33).

The Liberty rank eighth in the WNBA at 13.6 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 11.9 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Liberty are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.6%).

The Liberty rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.8% two-pointers (accounting for 65.6% of the team's baskets) and 42.2% three-pointers (34.4%).

