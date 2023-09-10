The New York Liberty's (32-7) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Washington Mystics (18-21) at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Liberty won on Thursday 96-89 against the Sparks.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.9 1.9 1.2

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.2 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart posts 23.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 3.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot puts up a team-high 8.2 assists per game. She is also posting 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Jonquel Jones puts up 11.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the field (sixth in league).

Betnijah Laney puts up 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

